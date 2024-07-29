Washington DC.- President Joe Biden has unveiled a long-awaited proposal for changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling on Congress to set term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the court’s nine justices. He is also pushing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

The White House on Monday outlined the contours of Biden’s judicial proposal, which appears unlikely to be approved by a closely divided Congress just 99 days before the election.

Still, Democrats hope it will help focus voters’ attention as they consider their options in a close election. Presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, who has sought to frame her race against Republican former President Donald Trump as “a choice between freedom and chaos,” said the court’s impartiality had been called into question by recent decisions.

The White House is seeking to capitalize on growing outrage among Democrats over opinions by the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, that overturned landmark decisions on abortion rights and federal regulatory powers that had stood for decades.

Liberals have also expressed dismay at revelations about what they say are questionable relationships and decisions by some members of the court’s conservative wing that suggest its impartiality has been compromised.

“I have great respect for our institutions and the separation of powers,” Biden wrote in an op-ed published Monday in the Washington Post.

“What is happening now is not normal and undermines public confidence in court decisions, including those affecting personal freedoms. We are now in a situation of non-compliance.”

Harris later issued a statement saying the American people should have confidence in a Supreme Court plagued by ethics scandals and decisions that overturn long-standing precedents. She said the proposed reforms “will help restore trust in the Court, strengthen our democracy, and ensure that no one is above the law.”

The president planned to discuss his proposal later Monday during a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

Biden is calling for eliminating lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. He says Congress should pass legislation to set up a system in which the sitting president appoints a justice every two years to spend 18 years serving on the Court. He argues that term limits would help ensure that the Court’s members turn over with some regularity and add a measure of predictability to the nomination process.

He also wants Congress to pass a law establishing a code of judicial ethics that would require judges to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activities and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.

Biden is also calling on Congress to pass a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s recent landmark immunity ruling that found former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

That decision extended the delay in Washington’s criminal case against Trump on charges of conspiring to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat and all but ended any prospects that the former president could stand trial before the November election.