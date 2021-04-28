History will remember Joe Biden’s first speech to the plenary session of Congress last night as the first in which a US president appeared flanked by two women, the vice president, Kamala Harris, and the spokeswoman for Congress, Nancy Pelosi. It will also be remembered that both came with their mouths covered, perks of the pandemic.

The president has reached the 100-day mark that has been studied since Roosevelt with homework done and a good grade. He knew that he would be judged on his ability to control the pandemic and respond to the promise to distribute 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which he later doubled to 200 and even exceeded. With that off the list, you can now focus on delivering on other campaign promises that come closer to making America the country you’ve always dreamed of.

He prides himself on being a man on the street with a sensitivity to empathize with the most disadvantaged. Hence, he made the risky decision to dedicate part of his speech last night to undocumented immigrants, a subject that has been the hot potato of all presidents in the last half century. Proof of how divisive immigrants are is that Donald Trump used them to launch his presidential campaign in 2015. Still, Biden was undaunted.

A family program will invest $ 1.8 billion in education, child care, student debt or nutrition



In addition to committing to relaunch the immigration reform that he put on the table from the first day of his government, last night he indicated to the legislators that he is willing to accept partial commitments for those most popular sections. It is about giving a permanent solution to the 800,000 dreamers, the children of undocumented immigrants who came from the hand of their parents without anyone consulting them and do not know another place to live.

When the Deferred Action for the Arrival of Children Act (DACA) failed in Congress, Obama approved by executive order a temporary solution that Trump froze. Paradoxically, the immigration abuses of the previous Administration, with the shocking stories of family separation, sensitized the country and made it easier for DACA recipients to achieve their dream than to become full citizens. Several Republican senators have indicated that they are open to it.

Conservative retirement in Florida



They are not necessarily the ones in the room. Many Republican legislators took advantage of the hybrid virtual format to avoid the last-minute call that coincides with a retreat from the Conservative party in Florida. Of the 1,600 people who usually attend presidential speeches before the plenary session of Congress, this Wednesday the capacity had been limited to 200. Not even all the legislators could fit, much less guests of any kind.

The first lady’s box, which usually attracts attention because her guests are part of the presidential speech, was practically empty this Wednesday. Jill Biden attended her husband’s first speech as president in Congress, but her guests had to settle for a virtual reception to which, of course, she invited a dreamer. Javier Quiroz arrived with his parents from his native Mexico at the age of 3. If the White House chose him to represent close to a million young people like him, it is because he has spent the last year in a Houston hospital caring for patients with covid. The president wants to show Americans that the immigrants he intends to integrate are not a burden on the economy, but an added value.

To achieve this, it is important to get everyone on the train of the new economy that promises to extend the bonanza. In addition to the American Rescue Plan approved last month for 1.9 billion dollars and the one of 1.8 billion dollars proposed for investment in infrastructure, last night it announced a major Plan for American Families, which will put on the table an additional 1.8 billion dollars to invest in education, child care, student debt, nutrition, and even sick leave.

It is an “investment in the future of an entire generation,” he promised. Biden wants to convince Americans that this is investing in the future of their children, something that “will pay huge dividends” and, according to him, will not increase the debt because he wants to compensate it with an increase in taxes on the wealthiest. This is where he will run into the bulk of the Republican Party, which he needs to pass any legislation in Congress that requires an absolute majority.