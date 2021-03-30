Washington (AFP) – US President Joe Biden will launch tomorrow, Wednesday, a massive investment project in infrastructure, accompanied by tax increases, that immediately sparked criticism from his opponents, even before setting their rates.

In evidence of the importance he attaches to this file, which could constitute a milestone for his reign, Biden will launch his new project from Pittsburgh in the northeastern United States, where he launched his election campaign two years ago.

In a sign of a bold and reformist presidential era he wants, Biden will present figures that may seem to some fanciful after his predecessor Donald Trump called him “sleepy atmosphere” and accused him of lacking ideas and guidelines.

After he managed to approve his $ 2 trillion-centric rescue plan for the “Covid-19” pandemic in Congress, the Democratic President will put forward projects valued at between three and four trillion dollars.

Build the economy

White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said that the project aims to “rebuild our economy and create jobs that provide better income for American workers.”

The project revolves around a promise repeated a thousand times during the “Build Back Better” campaign, and aims to modernize facilities, compete with China, and place climate challenges at the center of US policy.

The White House has so far not released ample information about the project, which has increased speculation about the projects, amounts, and political strategy to be adopted.

Bridges in Los Angeles, USA (Reuters)

Negotiation capacity test

However, one thing is certain, and that is that the speech in Pittsburgh will only be the starting point for a fierce and inconclusive battle in Congress. The margin of the majority is very narrow, and the negotiations seem extremely difficult.

The coming months will be a test for Biden’s negotiating capabilities, described by former President Barack Obama as “one of the blacks of American history”, and for his knowledge of the joints of American policy.

Buttigieg in the front line

Whether the plan revolves around repairing or building roads, bridges, railways, ports, and airports, these projects emulate the aspirations of the general public, especially since a large part of the infrastructure in the United States dates back to the 1950s and is indisputably obsolete.

But apart from the famous phrase, “It is an issue on which Democrats and Republicans can agree,” reaching political consensus is an extremely difficult issue.

Both former President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, made great promises in this regard that remained ink on paper.

The fundamental question remains how to finance.

Biden’s former challenger in the Democratic primaries, Pete Buttigieg, who is currently holding the position of Minister of Transport and will be on the front line in this file, confirms that things will be different this time and conditions are favorable.

“I think we have an exceptional opportunity to win bipartisan support,” Buttigieg said. “To show a bold approach on the infrastructure front.”

“The Americans do not need to explain to them that the infrastructure requires our action, and in fact the climate dimension cannot be separated” from this file, he added.

Despite Bottegg’s enthusiasm and political fortune, the task is daunting.

The role of the government

DJ Gribbin, an expert at the Brookings Institution and a former Trump adviser on infrastructure, says Biden should learn from the mistakes of his predecessors.

First, it must precisely define the role of the federal government, which in most cases is not the owner of this infrastructure.

It is also necessary to be aware of the dangers of severe “technical” projects, and always take into account the aspiration of Americans and their representatives for “concrete” projects, such as how much time will they save for their users? Will the potholes be removed from the roads?

Gribbin wrote in his blog that Biden will face a confrontation in Congress if he does not change his approach, and he will fail.

“And the tradition of future presidential candidates will continue to make useless promises and billions of dollars for infrastructure,” he added.