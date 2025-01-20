Biden preemptively pardons the committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol due to possible “revenge” by Trump

Joe Biden has preemptively pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and the members of the House of Representatives committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office. in his last hours in the face of possible “revenge” from the incoming Administration of Donald Trump, who is sworn into office this Monday.

A tale of two inaugurations: why Trump’s second term looks much worse for the country

The pardons include two prominent Republicans who have been critical of Trump, former congresswomen Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who could face retaliation from the incoming president.

In a statement, the White House said that pardons “should not be confused with acknowledgment that these individuals have committed any crime nor should their acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt of any infraction.”

Although it is common for presidents to grant pardons at the end of their terms, Biden’s decision expands presidential pardons to those who have not been investigated. In addition, he anticipates a possible political and judicial crisis if Trump intends to go after them.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden says in the statement: “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong – and in fact have done the right thing – and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere Being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and economies.”

Biden’s decision comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list full of those who have crossed him politically or tried to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election and his role in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has selected people to his Cabinet who supported his lies about the election and who have promised to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.

Fauci, who helped coordinate the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, drew Trump’s ire when he refused to endorse the president-elect’s baseless claims. Thus, the doctor became the target of intense hatred from right-wing people, who blame him for the obligations to wear a mask and other decisions that they consider violate their rights, despite being measures adopted while tens of thousands of Americans died.

Mark Milley is the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and called Trump a fascist and detailed Trump’s conduct surrounding the Capitol insurrection.

CNN has quoted Milley as saying he was “deeply grateful” for Biden’s decision: “After 43 years of loyal service to our nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend the time the Lord grants me fighting those who might unfairly seek revenge for perceived slights.”

“Fascist”, “authoritarian” and “dangerous”: what former collaborators of Donald Trump now say about him



Biden has broken the presidential record for individual pardons and commutations. On Friday he announced he would commute the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes.