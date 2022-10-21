





US President Joe Biden on Friday predicted a last-minute shift in favor of the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections and said the economy, considered its weakest point, was improving considerably.

“It’s been a back and forth, with them (the Republicans) at the front, us at the front, them at the front, back and forth,” Biden told reporters at the White House three weeks before an election in which Democrats could lose control. of Congress.

“Research has varied a lot. I think we’re going to see a shift more towards us in the last few days,” Biden explained ahead of the midterm elections on November 8.

Recent polls show increasing momentum on the Republican side, with voters increasingly anxious about high inflation and likely to punish Democrats for it.

Biden’s party currently has a tiny minority in Congress, but Republican leaders say they will block his bills if they take over the legislature.

In strong statements in which he predicted that Republicans would “collapse the economy” if they ruled Congress, Biden said voters were starting to see “some good news in the economy” and would return to support Democrats in time for polling day.

The president enumerated the gradual fall in gasoline prices, low unemployment in most parts of the country and the news this Friday of the “biggest reduction ever recorded in the federal deficit”.

Deficit reduction is “further proof that we are responsibly rebuilding the economy,” he said.

Republicans, he added, will eliminate the minimum tax rate for large corporations and “double” tax cuts for the richest.

On the Republican side, they responded quickly, citing Biden’s “lack of honesty.”

“Republican-led states continue to keep Americans working, kids in schools and small businesses operating, while Biden and the Democrats created a recession, historic inflation and high gas prices,” said Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, in note.

"This election is about the economy," McDaniel said.








