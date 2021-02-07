WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – US President Joe Biden does not necessarily see an opponent in China, but in any case a tough competitor. In an interview broadcast on Sunday with the broadcaster CBS, Biden said of the relationship with China: “We don’t have to have a conflict. But there will be extreme competition.” Regarding his dealings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said he would not approach it the way his predecessor in office did Donald Trump. His government will focus on international rules. It was not more specific.

Trump had instigated a bitter trade war with China during his tenure. Before taking office, Biden had announced that he wanted to keep the additional tariffs introduced by Trump on products from China and other measures in the trade conflict for the time being.

When asked why he has not called Xi since he took office, Biden said in the CBS interview that there has been no opportunity for a conversation. “There’s no reason not to call.” There is a lot to talk about. Biden emphasized in his time as deputy to the then US president Barack Obama he had many conversations with Xi. “I know him pretty well,” said Biden. “He’s very intelligent. He’s very tough.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently described China as the greatest challenge for US foreign policy in the next few years. The United States would have to face China “from a position of strength.” To do this, the US would have to work together with its allies and should not leave territory to China in the international context. Blinken also said Trump was right in his tough approach to China./jac/DP/fba