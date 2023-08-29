Political scientist Vasiliev: Biden can repeat the fate of Richard Nixon

US President Joe Biden is facing the most serious political trial in US history, as the charges imputed to him have no analogies, said Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute for the USA and Canada. The expert explained to Lente.ru why the accusations against the 46th American president are unprecedented.

The threat of criminal prosecution

“Biden is charged with the fact that he, through his son Hunter [Байдена] tens of millions of dollars were received from the Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese sides, which were transferred to the account [Джо] Biden, about which he gave his personal orders. (…) This is not just the use of an official position for enrichment, but even some kind of complicity with the geopolitical opponents of the United States, ”the expert recalled.

The specialist emphasized that the charges against Biden are so serious that they could threaten him with criminal prosecution even after the end of his presidential term. Vasiliev drew attention to the unprecedented nature of this situation, stressing that the accusations against the American leader for the first time in US history concern his ties with foreign actors.

This is indeed an indisputable reason to start the process of removal from power. This is a case that falls under the category of impeachment in its purest form. It is quite obvious that this case may in the very near future lead to a serious internal political crisis in the United States. See also Belarus can enter the war on Russia's side, says Ukrainian press Vladimir VasilievPrincipal Fellow, Institute for the USA and Canada

Scenario 1974

The interlocutor of Lenta.ru recalled that in the history of the United States there were many examples of attempts to impeach leaders, however, according to Vasiliev, none of these cases were crowned with success from a procedural point of view. So, from all similar situations, the expert gave an example of the situation in 1974, when at that time the American President Richard Nixon was forced to resign because of the so-called “Watergate”.

Considered one of the most serious examples of a domestic political crisis in the United States, the “Watergate scandal” is connected with the criminal investigation of a number of people who tried to install listening devices at the headquarters of the Democratic Party in Washington during the elections in 1972. “Watergate” is a hotel in Washington, where people who tried to install a wiretap were caught red-handed. The situation occurred a few months before the presidential election, in which the Republican Nixon won. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) participated in the investigation, however, at the initial stage, the case did not receive sufficiently wide publicity. See also López Obrador asks to “dismantle the statue of liberty” if the US condemns Julian Assange However, backed up by numerous publications in major US media, public pressure still forced the US Senate to pay attention to Watergate. The Senate created a special committee to clarify all the circumstances and those involved in the installation of wiretapping. It turned out that the espionage was organized with the money of President Nixon’s campaign headquarters, which created a special group to spy on competitors. The CIA also took part in the group. Nixon denied the allegations. In the United States, an impeachment process was launched for the current head of state. Later, a Senate select committee learned that all of Nixon’s conversations were recorded in the White House, even those related to the Watergate scandal. The US Supreme Court examined these records, which confirmed the president’s involvement in the crimes. On August 8, 1974, Nixon announced his resignation.

“In 1974, the impeachment process against Nixon was about to begin, and serious charges were brought against him. It was believed that these criminal charges would lead to Nixon being removed from power because he had been proven to have committed crimes. Under the pressure of these circumstances, Nixon was forced to resign himself,” the expert noted, calling this historical episode “semi-impeachment.”

From my point of view, what is happening in the US now is very reminiscent of the 1974 scenario. Unlike impeachment [42-му президенту США Биллу] Clinton over his sex scandal, as opposed to impeachment [45-му президента США Дональду] Trump because he allegedly tried to use [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky against Biden as a political candidate, the accusations against Biden are really serious See also Emirati efforts to improve global food security at COP28 Vladimir VasilievPrincipal Fellow, Institute for the USA and Canada

So, according to the Americanist, the scenario of 1974 is most likely in the case of Biden. At the same time, he did not rule out that the next American leader could “forgive,” that is, pardon, Biden, similarly to the situation in 1974, when Gerald Ford, who replaced Nixon, pardoned Nixon with his presidential decision, Vasilyev recalled.

“The Watergate scandal is an internal American affair, and what is imputed to Biden goes far beyond them. This can in some sense be called high treason, or a betrayal of the national interests of the United States, ”concluded the expert.

Earlier, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green said that an impeachment inquiry against American leader Joe Biden could be launched in September of this year. “There is so much evidence to support an impeachment inquiry that it should take place in September,” she said, adding that more people were involved in the corrupt actions of the politician’s family than just Joe Biden.