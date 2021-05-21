US President Joe Biden pledged to provide humanitarian and reconstruction aid to the Gaza Strip, praising an agreement that ended the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian factions that tested his negotiation skills and exposed him to criticism from his democratic peers.

Biden added, in brief statements at the White House, shortly after the news of the truce agreement, which ended 11 days of fighting, was announced that his country would strengthen the Israeli Iron Dome system, despite complaints from the Democratic Left about the status of pending US arms sales to Israel.

Biden said that the United States will work with the United Nations and other influential international bodies “to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and mobilize international support for the people of Gaza and the efforts to rebuild Gaza.”

He stressed that the aid for the reconstruction of Gaza will be in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

“We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority,” Biden said. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to the region in the coming days to meet his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, meet regional counterparts, discuss reconstruction efforts, and “work together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

In his statements, Biden defended his approach to dealing with the crisis after many Democratic lawmakers urged him to amend his stance in defense of Israel’s right to self-defense and expressed their dissatisfaction at what they saw as a disproportionate response by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Palestinian factions’ rocket attacks.

Biden said he had six phone calls to Netanyahu and had also spoken to Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. His top aides made dozens of contacts with other Gulf officials.

Biden said, “I believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live in security and safety and to enjoy equal degrees of freedom, prosperity and democracy.”

“My administration will continue our quiet, steadfast diplomacy to that end. I think we have a real opportunity to make progress and I am committed to working on that,” he said.