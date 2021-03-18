On Thursday, US President Joe Biden praised the results achieved by the public vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus in the United States.

Biden said, that the goal that he set to give one hundred million doses of vaccine within the first hundred days of his term will be achieved on Friday.

He added, in a speech delivered at the White House, “I am honored to announce that tomorrow (Friday) … we will achieve the goal that I have set.”

Biden said, “We are far ahead of the schedule, but there is still a long way to go,” stressing “optimism” and “the need not to be complacent.”

Biden had announced that he wanted to reach 100 million doses of vaccines within the first hundred days of his term, but that this goal would be achieved in less than 60 days.

Currently, 2.4 million doses of vaccines are received per day in the United States, compared to fewer than one million doses per day that were given before the start of the Biden era.

In this context, it seems realistic to aspire to double the numbers, that is, to reach the administration of two hundred million vaccine doses in the first two hundred days of the Democratic President’s term.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of vaccine. This percentage rises to more than 65 percent for those 65 years of age or older.

The United States has authorized the use of three vaccines against the Coronavirus, which are “Johnson & Johnson” (single dose), “Pfizer-Biontic” “and” Moderna “(vaccination with two doses is required).

The United States will receive, by the end of next May, sufficient quantities of vaccine doses to vaccinate all adults on its soil.