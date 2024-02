Biden during his speech this Friday: “Putin does not just target citizens of other countries, as we see happening in Ukraine at the moment” | Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS

In a speech at the White House, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was more incisive than other members of his government and directly blamed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny this Friday (16).

“Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden said, according to information from CNN.

“Putin doesn’t just target citizens of other countries, as we see happening in Ukraine right now: he also inflicts terrible crimes on his own people,” said the American president.

Biden highlighted in his speech that Navalny “courageously faced corruption, violence and all the bad things that the Putin government was doing. In response, Putin poisoned, arrested and prosecuted him for fabricated crimes.”

“He [Navalny] could have lived safely in exile after the assassination attempt on him in 2020 that nearly killed him. Instead, he returned to Russia, knowing that he would likely be arrested, perhaps killed, if he continued his work. But he did it anyway. Because he believed deeply in his country, in Russia,” said the American president.

Navalny, 47, died in an Arctic prison and the Kremlin has reiterated that there is no way to know for now the cause of death, but supporters of the activist and Western governments point to the Russian government's responsibility, considering Putin's record of deaths mysterious stories of enemies and former allies.