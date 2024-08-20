Washington (Agencies)

US President Joe Biden has backed the Democratic Party’s selection of Kamala Harris as its White House candidate against Republican Donald Trump in a speech at the national convention in which he hailed his vice president as “the future of the party.”

Biden took center stage on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, receiving a standing ovation from party supporters.

After wiping away tears after introducing his daughter Ashley to him and waving to the crowd holding signs reading “We love Biden,” the US president said with a smile, “I love you.”

“Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim?”

In turn, former White House candidate Hillary Clinton called on the first day of the Democratic Party’s general conference to elect a woman for the first time as President of the United States.

“America is experiencing something,” the former secretary of state said. “We feel it. It’s something we’ve worked for and dreamed of for a long time.”

Clinton, who lost the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump 8 years ago, called on Americans to realize her dream on November 5, the date of the next elections, and to break the highest and most difficult glass ceilings by voting for Kamala Harris.

US Vice President Kamala Harris added momentum and enthusiasm to the election campaign after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and she took his place.

But Hillary Clinton warned Democrats, saying, “Don’t get distracted and don’t rest on your laurels. Over the next 78 days, we have to work harder than ever before.”