American leader Joe Biden commented on Friday, May 7, the results of negotiations with Iran that relate to the Iranian nuclear program.

According to him, Iran is demonstrating a serious approach at the negotiations on a nuclear deal in Vienna.

“However, how serious he is and what steps he is ready to take are different things. Negotiations are still ongoing, ”Biden said during a briefing that was broadcast Online White House.

Earlier, on May 2, according to Bloomberg, during the Vienna talks on the nuclear program, an agreement was reached to lift sanctions on Iran. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi stressed that the pressure caused by the sanctions will be removed from the energy, banking and financial sectors.

In April, a senior State Department official said that the United States, during the Vienna talks, provided Iran with a list of sanctions measures that the United States is willing to withdraw in order to return Tehran to the implementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Action Plan) agreements.

However, according to the head of the press service of the State Department Ned Price, the participants have a long way to go to achieve their goals.

The JCPOA was concluded in 2015. He assumed the lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on the country’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the US government decided to withdraw from the deal and tighten sanctions pressure on Tehran. In 2019, Iran announced a gradual reduction in its obligations, which were provided for by the agreement.