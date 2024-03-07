The Democrat asked actors Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Geena Davis and Bill Pullman for advice

US President Joe Biden published This Thursday (March 7, 2024) a video with actors who have played the roles of President of the United States in cinemas and TV series. In the advertisement, he asks actors Morgan Freeman, Tony Goldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Douglas and Bill Pullman for tips.

“Hope is the greatest strength we have in this country”, said Freeman when advising Biden during the conversation. In addition to Freeman, the Democrat also spoke with actor Tony Goldwin, who played the character Fitzgerald “Fitz” Thomas Grant III, US president in the series Scandal (Scandals – Behind the Scenes of Power, in the Portuguese version).



Watch (4min13s):

In a video, Goldwin recommended that Biden tell the population that “they make you a better person“and concluded by saying that the gesture “means a lot”.

Actress Geena Davis, who played the first female president of the USA in the series “Commander in Chief”, talked about his experience playing the role. She stated that, in her experience, she had to deal with crises every week. Biden then congratulated her saying that “You did a great job”referring to his performance as president.

The current president of the United States also had a video chat with actor Michael Douglas. He played President Andrew Shepherd in the film “My Dear President”.

“In my experience as commander in chief, I learned that loving partners change everything.”. In the film, Douglas loses his wife to cancer shortly after being elected. In the plot, he gains popular support to lead the country, but a relationship with a lobbyist he meets during the film ends up altering the course of the story.

At the end of the video, Biden talks to actor Bill Pullman, who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in “Independence Day“. He highlighted that “We cannot be consumed by our differences”, referring to the conflict between humans and extraterrestrials during the film.