The President of the United States Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19for the second time. With mild symptoms, also thanks to the vaccine booster, but still isolated in his residence in Delaware, in compliance with the guidelines after the new wave of Covid that is affecting the United States, in particular for the FLiRT and LB.1 variants. Because even if he does not have major and chronic diseases that make him a fragile subject, Biden’s age, 81, places him as such. And there are five points to consider regarding his contagion, which occurred after an event in Las Vegas, as stated in a note by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden and Covid: 5 Things to Know

First of all Biden’s agewhich puts him at a higher risk. Because while being vaccinated against the coronavirus protects against developing serious illness and death, being 81 increases Biden’s chances of becoming seriously ill. Adults over 65 are at a higher risk of developing serious illness after contracting Covid, and more than 81 percent of coronavirus-related deaths occur in that age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Even if someone is fully vaccinated and has had multiple boosters, if you’re in their age group, age in and of itself is a risk factor for more severe cases of Covid,” Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at New York University School of Medicine and senior public health editor at Kff Health News, told Politico.

However, it should be taken into account that Biden does not suffer from serious or chronic pathologies that make him more at risk of the harmful effects of Covid-19. According to Biden’s latest health report, released in February, the American president is being treated for obstructive sleep apnea, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation. “We are not aware of any pre-existing or chronic medical conditions that would be a risk factor for developing a more severe form of Covid,” Gounder said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health conditions that can increase the risk include cancer, chronic kidney, liver or lung disease, dementia, diabetes and heart disease, among others. Biden’s personal physician explained in a statement to the White House that the president’s vital signs are all normal. That is, his breathing rate, temperature and blood oxygen levels are within normal ranges.

After testing positive for coronavirus, White House doctors prescribed Biden to take the Paxlovidan antiviral useful for reducing the negative effects of Covid-19. A drug, in short, that can protect the president from developing serious illnesses after infection and also from lethal effects of the infection. But the medicine, taken in tablet form, interacts with several other drugs, including statins useful for lowering cholesterol, Politico notes. And as stated in Biden’s health report made public in February, the American president takes Crestor to keep his cholesterol levels under control.

Biden’s White House physician may have advised him to stop taking the cholesterol drug while he takes Paxlovid, according to the National Institutes of Health guidelines. “It may be necessary to stop longer if the patient is an older adult or if the interacting drug has long-term effects,” the guidelines state. Gounder said recent studies of Paxlovid in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 have found that the drug doesn’t have a large effect on the course of the disease in those patients, but that it’s appropriate for Biden. “I don’t think there’s too much downside, especially when it’s the president of the United States, but it’s a little more cautious,” he told Politico.

For Joe Biden, however, It’s not the first time he’s contracted the coronavirus. The American president contracted Covid-19 for the first time in the summer of 2022, still in July to be precise, but two years ago. He had also had mild symptoms then. And on that occasion too, his personal doctor prescribed the antiviral Paxlovid.

Fifth and final point to take into consideration with respect to Biden’s contagion is the fact that, in 26 American states, there are high or very high levels of Covid-19 virus in wastewateras Gounder noted. The latest COVID data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a significant increase in emergency room visits due to the disease, and the test positivity rate as of July 6 was 11 percent.