The US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid and, as per tradition, suspicion is spreading on social media. In the comments to the White House bulletin on the conditions of the Democratic presidential candidate in the next elections, here in fact the alternative hypothesis emerges: the virus would be nothing more than an excuse to withdraw from the racean exit strategy artfully mounted after doubts about Biden’s lucidity, in the storm following the now famous flop at the debate against Trump broadcast by CNN.

“He hides after becoming the target in the comments. He hides because he can’t form a fully coherent thought. Are we in the Twilight Zone? More cognitive tests need to be done. His wife must do the right thing,” wrote one commenter, followed by dozens and dozens of other doubters. “The excuses for the withdrawal begin,” “they are preparing the stage to have him withdrawwhoever takes care of it has seen enough”, “convenient…”, “so this is how they’ll get him out of the office?”, “they just want him out of the spotlight so he can’t mess up anymore“, “Can we have a detailed update on his cognitive abilities?” they ask insistently.

But that’s not all. In fact, many people do not miss the connection with the words spoken only yesterday by the outgoing president. “I would consider retiring if I had a medical problem,” Biden said. And in the comments here comes yet another barrage. “He will leave under the advice of his doctor for health reasons. A clean escape“, they say, while stressing once again: “Of course the timing is strange…”.