Biden Port in Gaza.. is not enough

—————————————- President Joe Biden is reportedly set to make the announcement The American forces will build a temporary port to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip by sea. Officials said that the step would not include the deployment of American forces in the Palestinian Strip, but rather that American military personnel would remain at sea, with other allies participating in the implementation. This is welcome, but it is not enough. As with the food airdrops Biden announced earlier, the construction of this port appears not to be a comprehensive effort to address the humanitarian crisis that the United States helped create. President Biden has strongly supported what he acknowledged is an “overblown” war waged by Israel in Gaza, with the United States supplying Israel with weapons and protecting it diplomatically at the United Nations. So, we support the war, but we are also now launching relief efforts to mitigate its consequences. The port may indeed be useful, but the New York Times quoted officials as saying that its construction may take more than a month or two. 20 people have already died in Gaza from malnutrition and dehydration, with hunger reaching “catastrophic levels,” according to the United Nations. When children suffer from severe malnutrition, the death rate can accelerate rapidly, and port may come too late for many of them. Likewise, airdrops are better than nothing, but they are small. The first airdrop included 38,000 meals, or one meal for less than 2% of Gaza's population. The advantage of sea delivery is that ships can deliver much more aid than airdrops. But aid workers say the real problem is that Israel implements an inspection process that obstructs the delivery of aid to Gaza by truck and then targets civilian police officers (because they belong to Hamas), so they are unwilling to protect aid shipments. UN reports indicate that Israel has at times attacked and prevented its own aid convoys, even after it had previously agreed to handover with the Israeli authorities. Airdrop and seaport do not solve these distribution problems. It is not entirely clear how the aid arriving at the port will be transported through Gaza to places where Gazans are starving, who will protect the convoys, or how final distribution will be managed. It is clear that Israel will continue to inspect aid coming by sea, which does not inspire confidence. It is true that Hamas has stockpiled food supplies that it can share, and that the movement can end the war with surrender. But the United States has no influence on Hamas. It has influence over Israel, as its arms supplier and diplomatic protector. Would Biden be willing to use his influence to pressure Israel to facilitate food aid to Gaza? This means stopping vetoing UN resolutions, slowing military aid, and speaking directly to the Israeli people. This is the best hope of avoiding famine. American officials have explained that implementing this major project “will require several weeks of planning and implementation,” and will include a sea corridor to bring aid from the island of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. American officials were keen to confirm that American forces would not be deployed on the ground in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to continuous Israeli bombing since the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel. On the other hand, this announcement during President Biden's State of the Union address highlights the intense political pressure that Biden is under due to his steadfast support for Israel despite the high death toll in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there. This comes after the US State Department said that Washington is optimistic that a new sea route to deliver aid to Gaza, currently under discussion, could complement current efforts to deliver aid to the Strip by land and through airdrops. She added that the sea aid corridor “is still in the development stage,” and that Washington continues to work to increase the volume of aid reaching those in need in Gaza. Nicholas Kristof* *An American journalist and columnist who publishes by special arrangement with the New York Times Service.