EH Bildu asks “for humanitarian and political reasons” to stop “the strategy of punishing the Palestinian people”

Arnado Otegi has been “absolutely against” the strategies “that deliberately seek to attack the civilian population massively and indiscriminately, no matter who they do.” Furthermore, he has claimed the

“immediate release” of the Basque citizen kidnapped by Hamas

and has called on the citizens of Euskadi to mobilize and “not look the other way.”

Otegi read in Gernika, in front of a mural that reproduces Picasso’s work ‘Guernica’, a declaration agreed upon by the Political Table of the sovereignty coalition about “the sad events that are occurring in the Gaza Strip and in Palestine as a whole.” and the Middle East. The leader of EH Bildu has assured that in “such extreme circumstances, political responsibility demands once again calling for dialogue, negotiation and agreement mechanisms to be enabled to resolve the political conflict between Palestine and Israel.” “Today we once again call for de-escalation, dialogue and negotiation,” he said.

As recorded, in the whole of Palestine, “but in this case in the Gaza Strip”, “a strategy of collective punishment is being applied to all the men and women who live in that place” and “it must be denounced as it is.” how is”. Specifically, he referred to the hundreds of deaths in the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza to announce that “no one can remain oblivious to the events that are occurring” and “look the other way.”

Otegi has assured that Israel “has been failing to comply with United Nations resolutions for more than 75 years” and proposes “a strategy of collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

“For this reason, from our modesty, knowing that we have and that we occupy the opposition that we occupy, we want to call for an immediate halt to all military operations against the Gaza Strip, not only for humanitarian reasons, but for political reasons,”

has claimed.

In his opinion, “this type of operations” does not contribute “to seeking dialogue or agreement” and neither “do they seek to consolidate a scenario of democracy, peace and justice for the Palestinian people and for the peoples who inhabit the Middle East.” “These strategies only aggravate the problem and, therefore, we must once again call for de-escalation and for this military escalation in the Gaza Strip to immediately cease,” he reiterated.