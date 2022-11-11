Biden: Russia’s sting operation highlights the need to move away from fossil fuels

US President Joe Biden pointed to the need to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels in the world against the backdrop of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

The American leader said that Russia’s actions provoke volatility in energy markets and inflation around the world. According to him, the special operation confirms the need for the world to give up fossil fuels as soon as possible. “The essence of true energy security is that each – I emphasize, each country benefits from the use of a clean and diversified energy future,” Biden said.

Earlier, the head of the United States expressed the opinion that Russia should not succeed in a special operation in Ukraine. He also noted that Washington has allocated a lot of financial assistance to Kyiv.

In October, Biden stressed the need to increase oil production in the United States. The politician also predicted that the country would reach record levels in this area next year.