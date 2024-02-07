The United States is the most important country in the world, President Joe Biden said during a speech in New York. He is quoted TASS.

Biden emphasized that the United States is of great importance for other countries. “What will happen if the US steps aside? What will happen in the Middle East? What will happen to the Taiwan Strait? What will happen in Asia? And what will happen to Ukraine? – the American leader asked questions.

Earlier, Biden said that humanity needs a new world order that the United States can build. According to him, Americans have the ability to “unite the world in a way that has never been done before,” but to do this they must be “pretty bold and confident.”