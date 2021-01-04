US President-elect Joseph Biden on Sunday, January 3, in a statement, stressed that he would fully cooperate with Nancy Pelosi, who was re-elected speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Through Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, we will unite to eradicate the ongoing pandemic, tackle the existential threat of climate change, bring more equity and justice to our societies, and rebuild our economy better than ever before,” he said.RIA News“Biden’s words.

He also promised to work with representatives of both the Democratic and Republican parties in the US Congress.

Earlier Sunday, Nancy Pelosi was re-elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives. The representative of the Democratic Party received the support of a majority of Congressmen and defeated Republican rival Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier, on November 3, it was reported that the new composition of the US Congress, elected in the November elections, has begun work.

According to the results of the last congressional elections, 222 Democrats and 211 Republicans were elected to the lower house of the American legislature. The fate of the two places has not yet been decided. In particular, the place from one of the counties of Louisiana was in question, since the Republican who won there Luke Letlow died of coronavirus.