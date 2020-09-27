Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that if he wins the election, he will create a commission at the federal level to develop a policy on incidents of excessive use of police force.

“We will bring these parties together and ensure that some serious reform is carried out in the police department,” the politician promised on the air. MSNBC…

He clarified that by parties he means the police and representatives of the public.

Biden noted that violence by law enforcement officers is unacceptable. According to him, it is necessary to counteract the use of excessive force, prohibit strangulation and revise the norms of the law regarding the search, since now law enforcement officers have the right to break into the apartment at almost any time of the day.

Earlier, the death of a 26-year-old black ambulance worker Brionne Taylor caused a great public outcry with the United States.

She died after being shot at by police officers several times while executing a search warrant. This happened due to the fact that one of the law enforcement officers was shot by the girl’s boyfriend, who thought that thieves had entered the apartment.

One of three police officers in the Taylor death case was charged with unnecessarily risking a person’s life under aggravated circumstances. It was also established that the policeman fired at three apartments, and not just at the one where the girl was.