The United States expressed its readiness to provide assistance to Mexico after the collapse of the metro bridge in Mexico City. The corresponding statement was made by the President of the country Joe Biden on Wednesday, May 5.

The head of state also said that the states mourn the victims of the incident together with the Mexican people.

“We express our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, and wish recovery to those who have suffered … The United States is ready to help Mexico in its recovery from this tragedy,” – said Biden, quoted by the agency Anadolu…

The collapse of the metro bridge in the Mexican capital occurred on May 3 at 22:25 local time (06:25 Moscow time) on the 12th metro line, not far from the Olivos and Tesonco stations in the southeastern part of the city. Because of this, two cars collapsed from a height of about 10 m onto the carriageway.

As a result, 25 people died, and dozens more were injured. The country declared a three-day national mourning for the victims.

The day before, the operation was completed to lift and move the fallen two wagons. The Mexican authorities also organized a check aimed at establishing the causes of the disaster and those responsible for it.