US President Joe Biden instructed to provide federal support to the California authorities in the investigation of all the circumstances of the shooting in California, in which 10 people were killed and at least 10 were injured. Relevant statement was published on Sunday, January 22, on the website of the White House.

Biden noted that he had instructed his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to oversee the provision of assistance to the California authorities.

“Jill and I think of those who were killed and injured in last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. While we still don’t know much about the motive behind this senseless attack, we do know that many families are mourning tonight or praying for their loved ones to recover from their wounds.”

The US President emphasized that Monterey Park, where the shooting took place, was a popular place in the region, where local residents regularly gathered and held meetings of public organizations.

In addition, Joe Biden signed decree, according to which the US national flag must be flown at half-mast on government and public buildings, military bases and ships until the evening of January 26. American embassies and consulates abroad should also join the mourning events.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police had identified a suspect in the Monterey Park shooting. It turned out to be 72-year-old Hu Kang Tran.

On January 22, special forces officers blocked the car of a suspect in a mass shooting. The white van was in the parking lot of the city of Torrance, 80 km from the scene of the incident. Inside, police found the body of a suspect who allegedly committed suicide. They then began to search the van.

The shooting in Monterey Park occurred the day before, as a result of the tragedy, 10 people were killed and at least 10 were injured. The local police said that an unidentified person opened fire on a group of people celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Immediately after the incident, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the FBI was involved in the investigation into the circumstances of the fatal shooting in Monterey Park, California. She also added that Joe Biden was informed about the incident.