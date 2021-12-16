Home page world

US President Joe Biden (r) speaks to two women in front of the rubble of a house in the state of Kentucky. © Andrew Harnik / AP / dpa

The force of the tornadoes collapsed buildings. During a visit, President Biden sees the path of devastation in Kentucky – and makes a promise to local residents.

Mayfield / Dawson Springs – After the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, with dozens of deaths, US President Joe Biden has promised the state and the affected residents all possible government aid.

He will do everything in his power to help rebuild – and for as long as necessary, promised Biden on Wednesday during a visit to the disaster area.

The extent of the destruction was “almost unbelievable,” said Biden. In the town of Dawson Springs, destroyed houses and a lot of rubble could be seen behind the President. “Those tornadoes devoured everything in their path,” said Biden. Addressing the local residents, he added: “They will recover and they will rebuild.”

Payment of costs for one month

Biden announced that the federal government in Kentucky would bear the full cost of salvage work, clearing rubble and emergency rescue operations for a month. He had previously promised the southeastern state that the costs would be covered by 75 percent. Biden emphasized that the disaster control agency Fema is ready to help affected residents.

Immediately beforehand, Biden had also visited the badly affected town of Mayfield. There he saw numerous damaged or completely destroyed houses and spoke to local residents on a tour. He had come to listen and make sure local authorities were getting all the help available, he said. Rebuilding will take a long time, Biden warned. “We won’t go away. I promise you the federal government will be involved until it is rebuilt. ”Before that, Biden had flown over the disaster area to get an aerial view of the situation.

At least 74 dead

The tornadoes wreaked havoc on Saturday night. At least 74 people were killed in Kentucky alone, and dozen were still missing on Wednesday. Governor Andy Beshear spoke of the “worst tornado damage imaginable”. According to the authorities, a tornado struck a swath of devastation over a distance of 227 miles – around 200 miles of it in Kentucky. The tornadoes also caused severe damage in neighboring states and were responsible for at least 14 deaths.

For the United States, it is the latest in a series of natural disasters. This year there have already been numerous storms, floods and forest fires. Biden sees the accumulation and severity of the disasters as a consequence of climate change, which he has made combating one of his top priorities. dpa