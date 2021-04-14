Washington intends to support peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia), despite the impending withdrawal of American troops from the country. On Wednesday, April 14, it is said about this in fragments of the speech of the President of the States Joe Biden, which was distributed by The White house…

The American leader is expected to announce the imminent withdrawal of the American military contingent from Afghanistan in the next few hours.

“We will support peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, mediated by the United Nations,” Biden said.

According to the politician, the United States does not want to stop providing assistance to Kabul, and, despite the refusal to participate in the country’s military affairs, diplomatic and humanitarian work will continue.

On the eve of the sources of the TV channel CNN reported that US President Joe Biden decided to withdraw the American military contingent from Afghanistan before September 11. At the same time, according to the initial agreements with the Taliban, US troops were to leave Afghanistan on May 1.

However, as Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said, the postponement of the withdrawal of troops is “an obvious violation of the US-Taliban agreement signed on February 29, 2020.” The diplomat added that Moscow is interested in establishing a dialogue between the warring Afghan parties, which will lead to the end of the long-term war in Afghanistan and allow the country to develop as a peaceful, independent and neutral state.

In February 2020, at a ceremony in Qatar, the United States and the radical Taliban (banned in Russia) signed the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war, providing for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 14 months and the beginning of an inter-Afghan dialogue following a prisoner exchange deal …

The Taliban have guaranteed that they will not use the territory of Afghanistan for actions that pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.