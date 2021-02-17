US President Joe Biden has promised “consequences” for China for alleged human rights violations. The American leader said this during a meeting with voters. RIA News…

Biden, answering the question of whether any measures will be taken against the PRC for these actions, other than rhetoric, said that China will face the consequences of its decisions. The President stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is aware of this. He said that he had known the Chinese leader for a long time and had repeatedly told him about the inadmissibility of human rights violations.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States condemned China’s decision to ban the broadcast of the British BBC TV channel. Price called China’s information space “the most controlled and least free in the world” and called on the Chinese authorities to provide their people with full access to the Internet and media.