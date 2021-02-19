US President Joe Biden has pledged up to $ 4 billion to support the Kovacs program to fairly distribute COVID-19 vaccines – among the richest and poorest countries.

“The president will announce that concrete steps will be taken to improve the health and safety of Americans by protecting vulnerable populations around the world,” the White House said in a statement issued at the G7 summit.

The United States will make an initial contribution of $ 2 billion to Gavi, the public-private vaccine development coalition that coordinates the Kovacs project.