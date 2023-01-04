By Steve Holland and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during an upcoming trip, which would come after frequent criticism from Republicans that the U.S. government failed to secure the border.

“That is my intention,” Biden, a Democrat, told reporters when asked about the border trip. “We are working on the details now.”

Biden is scheduled to travel to Mexico City on January 9 and 10 for the North American Leaders Summit, where he will meet Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden, who took office in January 2021, has been struggling operationally and politically with a record number of migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, and migration is expected to be on the meeting’s agenda.

Republicans have criticized Biden for encouraging migrants to cross with lax border security policies, while Biden officials say they are trying to create a more orderly and humane system.

US Representative Kevin McCarthy, who is vying to become Speaker of the House of Representatives as Republicans take control of the House this month, said in November that he invited Biden to visit the Southwest Border with him.

