Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24, and hold talks with leaders of the two countries.

Psaki said the White House is still finalizing details of the Asia visit schedule, but a trip to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas is a step taken by many who visit the area.

Many former US presidents, and Biden himself before he became president, have visited the demilitarized zone.

But former President Donald Trump became the first to meet a North Korean leader there when he held a third meeting with Kim Jong Un in June 2019 as part of his unsuccessful attempt to persuade him to abandon his nuclear and missile programs.

Often described as the world’s last Cold War frontier, the Demilitarized Zone has existed since the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.