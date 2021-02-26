US President Joe Biden in March intends to authorize the US Department of Commerce to impose a ban on transactions of American companies with Chinese partners in the field of technology, if such transactions pose a threat to national security. On Friday, February 26, reports Wall street journal with reference to sources.

According to them, such a measure is aimed at preventing Beijing from gaining access to American technologies and ensuring the safety of supply chains in this area under the control of American companies.

It is noted that such plans were considered in the White House even under the previous President Donald Trump.

Business dissatisfied with such restrictions hoped that Biden would abandon them when revising policy towards the PRC. However, according to the newspaper’s sources, the Democrats in the White House, on the contrary, are now afraid to appear weak and not as decisive in opposing Beijing as the Republicans.

At the end of January, it was reported that the US administration would consider the feasibility of maintaining import duties on goods from China, imposed by the previous US President Donald Trump.

The trade confrontation between China and the United States began in July 2018. Then Washington imposed duties of 25% on the import of 818 types of Chinese goods, totaling $ 34 billion a year. Beijing mirrored the measures and in the same year sent a request to the WTO to consult with the United States on tariff issues. At the same time, both sides introduced new mutual duties on imported goods.

The parties signed the agreement on the first phase of the trade deal on January 15, 2020 in Washington. However, later relations between the countries escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On September 15, 2020, the World Trade Organization arbitration found the US duties on Chinese goods, imposed by the US in 2018-2019, in violation of international trade rules.