Joe Biden has made it clear that he plans to run for re-election as president of the United States in 2024. The question had long been when he would officially announce it. On his recent trip to Ireland he said it would be “relatively soon”. And this Thursday several American media, with The Washington Post to the head, They have assured that the president plans to launch the campaign next week.

The capital’s newspaper is even more specific: Biden’s team plans to officially kick off the campaign next Tuesday with the release of a video with the announcement. Tuesday is a date that has been speculated on because it is four years since the current president launched the campaign that led him to the White House after defeating Trump in the 2020 elections.

Officially launching the campaign allows Biden to start raising funds, but at the same time places him under certain restrictions. But above all, Biden is looking for a moment when he can monopolize some prominence and it is not easy to find a window in the hectic American scene.

Biden does not expect to have strong candidates to overshadow him in the Democratic Party primaries. At the moment, the only notable candidate, more because of his last name than because of his real options, is the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, son of the former senator from New York, United States attorney general and candidate President Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, who had suffered the same fate five years earlier. The Democratic Party has also redrawed the primary calendar to suit Biden’s wishes.

Although the president’s popularity in the polls is low, a better alternative is not in sight among the Democrats. The popularity of the vice president, Kamala Harris, is even less. And after all, Biden has been winning elections for half a century (as a candidate for senator, vice president and president). He already defeated Donald Trump in 2020, today the most likely Republican rival. Even last November’s legislative elections, which at times were predicted to be catastrophic for the Democrats, resulted in the best result in 20 years for the party that occupies the White House.

Also, Biden may try to focus on selling his tenure while potential Republican rivals spend their energy attacking each other. Trump, on the other hand, has a busy judicial calendar, which, although it leads to closing ranks in his party, alienates him from independent and moderate voters.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

If he wins in November 2024, Biden would assume a second term at 82 and finish it at 86. Already the first octogenarian president of the United States, age has already emerged as a prominent issue in the 2020 campaign.

In the press conference after the legislative elections on November 8, he answered the question of whether he was going to present himself in the plural and looking at his wife, Jill Biden: “Our intention is to present ourselves again.” In December it was leaked that at the dinner at the White House, on the occasion of the state visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the two presidents and the first ladies toasted the 2024 campaign (Biden, teetotaler, raised his glass with Coca Cola). After the State of the Union address in February, he was questioned again and said he hadn’t made the “decision” yet. “I’m not ready to do it,” he said in a television interview. Later this month, he assured that he was sticking with his plans to perform and on the recent trip to Ireland, that there would be an announcement “relatively soon.”

It is now his turn to sell his management. Among the achievements of the first half of his term are the infrastructure law, the one to promote the manufacture of microprocessors and his star climate, fiscal and health package with the opportunistic (and misleading) name of the Inflation Reduction Law . Biden’s challenge is for the effect of these measures to be transferred to the citizens.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.