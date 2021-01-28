US President Joe Biden signed a decree to end the issuance of new licenses for the development of oil and gas fields on state lands and offshore. Such a measure was taken to combat climate change, writes CNBC.

Biden also wants to double the production of wind power. “We have waited too long to cope with the climate crisis. We cannot delay any longer, ”he said. The US President is pushing for a $ 2 trillion climate plan.

Oil and gas producers are angry and opposed the new decree, they plan to challenge it in court. “This is a punishment that will destroy jobs, damage the economy, and make the country more dependent on foreign energy sources,” said Anne Bradbury, President of American Exploration. The budget will lose a lot of money, market players are sure.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, the United States promised to cut emissions by 26-28 percent by 2025 compared to 2005 levels, but could not even come close to this goal. Progress on reducing emissions has practically stalled during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Earlier, Biden signed documents to ban the Keystone XL, a Canadian-American oil pipeline. This decision will be a gift for Russia, experts say. In the next few years, the United States will face a shortage of oil and gas, on which Russian companies can also make money, they are sure.