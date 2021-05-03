President Joe Biden’s strong tax proposal to double the capital gains tax marks a turning point in the fight against inequalities in America. If the idea succeeds, it could change the global debate on the role of taxes. History has shown that the inequalities generated by capitalism unleashed can be corrected through an adequate tax system that ensures real equality of rights and public services.

The US leader’s bet is in tune with the proposal to create “a progressive world tax on capital” that economist Thomas Piketty has been advocating since 2013 in his book The Capital of the 21st century. The French author did not hide the difficulties of applying this measure globally. This is why he recognized that “the world capital tax is a utopia.” Although he immediately specified that it was a “useful utopia” that can be instituted gradually and progressively.

Piketty’s thesis is that capitalism generates a fundamental inequality because the rate of return on capital (profits, dividends, interest) is several times greater than the evolution of production and income in the economy. In other words, capital gains grow much faster than the economy as a whole. He believes that the process of accumulation and distribution of wealth contains within itself powerful forces that push towards inequality. And that this relentless logic can be countered by a global capital tax.

The reality is that inequality has not stopped growing. In Europe, returns to capital have gone from representing (15% – 25%) of national income in 1975 to (25% – 35%) in 2010. Piketty warns that the fundamental inequality of capitalism has nothing to do with a market imperfection; Quite the contrary, the more “perfect” the capital market, the more likely inequality is to be fulfilled.

Piketty’s utopia seems to take shape on the other side of the Atlantic driven by the proverbial American practical spirit. Biden has decided to reduce brutal inequalities despite resistance from Wall Street. His intention is to raise taxes on capital gains from the current 20% to 39.6%, which with taxes on Obama’s profits, would reach 43.4%. He needs money for preschool education and to help the unemployed more. The measure would affect only the richest 0.35%. In 2019, the richest 1% earned 75% of capital gains, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The decision of the American Democrats is a great support for Europe. France and Germany have already given their support to another Biden tax initiative that calls for raising the minimum corporate tax to 21%. The EU has to overcome the resistance of the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Cyprus, Hungary and Malta, which maintain intolerable privileges for large multinationals.