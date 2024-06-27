Washington.- President Biden on Wednesday pardoned U.S. veterans who were accused of having homosexual relations under a military code that has prohibited such behavior for more than 60 years.

Biden’s proclamation grants clemency to some 2,000 people who were accused between 1951 and 2013, solving a “historical mistake,” the president said in a statement.

“Despite their bravery and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ members were kicked out of the military due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. “Some of those American patriots were court-martialed and have carried the weight of that great injustice for decades.”

The proclamation eliminates charges brought under Article 125 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a federal law that makes it a crime to engage in “unnatural carnal copulation with another person of the same or opposite sex,” even with mutual consent.

In 2013, Congress voted to reject part of the Code that prohibits consensual sodomy.

People who want their convictions overturned can apply online for a clemency certificate, which could help them receive benefits they have been denied.

Prior to 2013, a conviction under Article 125 could result in a dishonorable discharge and forfeiture of pay and benefits, according to military law.

No timeline was given for how long the process will take or whether additional resources will be devoted to reaching out to veterans who don’t know they may be eligible.

Over the course of his presidency, Biden has used his clemency power to pardon nonviolent offenders who committed drug crimes.

He has also pardoned marijuana use and possession of federal lands as part of an effort to address racial disparities in drug sentencing.

Biden said in his statement that Wednesday’s proclamation was “a matter of dignity, decency and to ensure the culture that our armed forces reflect the values ​​that characterize us as an exceptional nation.”