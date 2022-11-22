The president of United States, Joe Biden, fulfilled the tradition this Monday and pardoned two turkeys that will no longer become Thanksgiving dinnerduring an act at the White House, where he joked about the modest results of the Republicans in the legislative elections.

The lucky ones were the Chocolate and Chip turkeys, originally from the state of North Carolina. For 75 years, the US president has pardoned a bird of this species that stars in the main course of the Thanksgiving festivities.

Harry Truman (1945-1953) became the first president to receive a turkey from the National Turkey Federation, but it wasn’t until 1989. when then-President George HW Bush (1989–1993) inaugurated the tradition of pardoning them.

Briefly interrupted by his grandson Beau and his dog Commander, the president confessed that Chocolate, a 50-pound white turkey, was his favorite because that’s his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Chocolate went up to the table to be “pardoned” by the presidentwhile Chip, also white, looked down at his partner when he was pardoned.

(Also read: Richard Fierro, veteran who arrested an attacker in the US: “I had to kill him”).

Today, based on their temperament and commitment to be productive members of society, I hereby pardon this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey – Chocolate. And should he be unable to uphold his duties I also hereby pardon his alternate, Chip. pic.twitter.com/LpXaK0OgZz —President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022

Also, Biden joked with the result of the legislative elections on November 8when the Republicans failed to wipe out the great “red wave” that some polls predicted.

The Democratic leader said the only “red wave” there will be on Thanksgiving will be if his dog Commander spills the cranberry sauce.

“This is the United States of America, there is not a single thing we cannot do if we are not together,” Biden concluded, to which he received Chocolate gobbled up in response.

(Keep reading: Manhattan prosecutor reinvestigates Trump for paying porn actress.)

After the pardon, Biden went towards the people to greet the children and take photos. The space was dressed in autumnal pumpkins to welcome the festive season.

Asked by the press about the announcement of the investigation against former President Donald Trump (2017-2020), he replied: “I found out when you did it.”

Both the president and the first lady, Jill Biden, will head to North Carolina to participate in a dinner with military and marine families.whom he also wanted to remember during his speech.

More news

The return of Donald Trump in the midst of an adverse scenario in the United States

USA: what can happen now that the Republicans control part of Congress

USA: Nancy Pelosi says she will resign as leader of Democrats in Congress

Trends WEATHER

*With information from EFE