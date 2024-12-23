There are 37 prisoners, all but three convicted of acts of terrorism and hate-related massacres
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, President Joe Biden has commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 people convicted at the federal level, who will now serve life sentences without the possibility of parole. This unprecedented measure reflects a significant change in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Biden #pardons #sentenced #death #federal #custody
Leave a Reply