Biden claimed that convictions for marijuana use and possession “impose unnecessary barriers to a person obtaining employment, housing, or educational opportunities.” | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, promulgated this Friday (22) a presidential pardon to pardon people convicted of possession and use of marijuana in federal territories and the District of Columbia.

“Convictions for use and possession of marijuana impose unnecessary barriers for a person to obtain employment, housing or educational opportunities,” wrote the American president in the document in which he announced the measure.

With today's decision, Biden expanded a pardon announced in October last year, when he pardoned all those convicted at the federal level of marijuana possession.

Today's action applies only to U.S. citizens and permanent residents and does not include people charged or convicted under state laws.

The American press estimates that “thousands” of people will benefit from the presidential pardon.

Biden also announced on Friday the pardons of 11 people he believes are serving “disproportionately long” sentences for non-violent drug crimes.

“They would all be entitled to receive significantly lower sentences if they had been charged with the same crime today,” explained the Democrat in a statement. The White House did not provide further details about who the pardons are.

Biden, in turn, encouraged state governments to take steps to legalize the substance.

“No one should be in federal prison solely for the use or possession of marijuana, nor should anyone be in a local or state prison for that reason,” the president said.

Currently, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in 24 states and the District of Columbia, where the capital of the United States, Washington, is located. Additionally, 38 of the 50 states allow medicinal use of the drug.