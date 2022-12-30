US President Joe Biden has pardoned six people for crimes committed many years ago. This was stated on December 30 in a message on site White House.

In the past, the listed persons were sentenced to imprisonment, served their sentences and were released. After their release, they successfully worked or were engaged in social activities.

Four of those pardoned were convicted of crimes related to the use or sale of drugs, one for the illegal sale of alcohol, and one woman for the murder of her husband.

Among those pardoned is 66-year-old Gary Parks Davis, who at the age of 22 pleaded guilty to using his phone to buy drugs. After his release, Davis earned a bachelor’s degree, worked and owned his own landscaping business, managed construction projects, and was involved in community projects.

Pardoned by the American leader, 80-year-old Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas was sentenced to several years in prison for the murder of her husband who beat her. Then the woman was 33 years old, she was pregnant.

After her release, Ibn-Tamas worked as the director of nursing at a medical center in Ohio. Currently, she continues to work there as a curator. The woman alone raised two children born from her husband. The children received degrees.

In a number of US states, a criminal record restricts some of the rights of citizens. A presidential pardon removes these restrictions.

In August, American businessman Elon Musk suggested that Biden release all drug convicts from prison. In his opinion, people should not be deprived of their liberty for committing non-violent acts.