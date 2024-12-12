Biden pardons more than 1,500 convicted people in what is a historical record in the US

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Thursday that he will commute the sentences of some 1,500 people and pardon another 39 convicted of non-violent crimes in what is the largest measure of clemency approved in the history of the country.

“President Biden announced that he will grant clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans, the most in a single day, who have demonstrated successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer,” the White House announced in a statement.

The president commutes the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who were placed under house arrest during the pandemic and who “have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities.”

It also pardons 39 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes. These actions represent the largest grant of clemency in a single day in modern history, the White House stressed.

The announcement comes 10 days after the outgoing president signed the pardon in favor of his son Hunter Biden, who in June was found guilty of three crimes related to weapons possession, for hiding his addiction to drugs in the purchase, for consider that his judicial problems were instigated by his political rivals.

Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter for considering him a victim of political attacks

“No reasonable person looking at the facts in the Hunter cases can come to any other conclusion that Hunter was targeted just because he is my son and that is wrong,” Biden said in a statement, in which he ensures that his son was “selectively and unfairly charged.”