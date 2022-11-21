US President Biden tried to talk to a pardoned Thanksgiving turkey

US President Joe Biden tried to talk to the turkey by handing her a microphone. Later, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, he pardoned the turkeys Chocolate and Crumb. About it informs Politico.

“And now, based on their character and desire to be productive members of society, I will have mercy on Chocolate and Crumb,” the American leader said.

Turkeys named after chocolate chip cookies were chosen to participate in this year’s pardon.

Earlier, US First Lady Jill Biden showed how the birthday of the President of the country was celebrated. Joe Biden celebrated his anniversary with his family. “The perfect birthday celebration filled with love,” said the wife of the American leader.