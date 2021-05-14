US President Joe Biden has canceled seven decrees of former American leader Donald Trump. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the White House.

Biden, by his order, terminated the decree on the protection of American monuments, which was adopted against the backdrop of protests against racism and a wave of demolitions of monuments to heroes of the colonial era. The decree on the construction of a park of statues of American heroes was also canceled. In addition, the president terminated the Internet Censorship Prevention Act and several other executive orders, many of which were signed by Trump shortly before his term ended.

In addition, Biden overturned Trump’s decree on the right of immigration services to refuse a residence permit if the migrant could become a “burden” for taxpayers due to the inability to pay medical expenses on their own. It is noted that, according to the American leader, “this does not advance the interests of the United States.”

Earlier it was reported that the support rating of US President Joe Biden, 100 days after his inauguration, continues to decline and even almost repeated the anti-record of his predecessor Donald Trump. According to a study by The Washington Post and ABC News, 52 percent of Americans said they at least partly approve of Biden’s actions these days. Another 42 percent said they were unhappy with it.