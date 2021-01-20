During his first hour in the White House, US President Joe Biden overturned a number of decisions of his predecessor in this post, Donald Trump, by signing relevant decrees. Reported by RIA News…

In particular, Biden signed decrees on the return of the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as on stopping the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico and lifting restrictions on entry from a number of Muslim countries.

Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, he became the 46th President of the United States. The ceremony was attended by outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses. The anthem of the USA was performed by Lady Gaga.