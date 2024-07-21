Senator Flávio Bolsonaro compared President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to US President Joe Biden on Sunday (21), without mentioning the Brazilian’s name. The statement comes minutes after Biden announced his withdrawal from the White House race. “Biden USA is out! When will the Brazilian Biden leave?!”, wrote the senator on his X profile (former Twitter). Biden, 81, had been under pressure under the claim that he was no longer physically fit to face a new campaign and a possible second term. In Brazil, some members of the opposition are making similar insinuations against Lula, who is 78 years old.



