Joe Biden withdraws nomination, Donald Trump prepares to challenge Kamala Harris in the November 5 White House elections. The President of the United States formalizes his step back and launches the vice president, who will have to be ‘crowned’ by the convention in August. Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to change his strategy to face a new but, all things considered, expected opponent. The Republican candidate, in the rally on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, had announced the change: “The Democrats will oust Biden” and had started hammering Harris, “a crazy woman”.

The official announcement comes on Sunday, July 21: Biden out, Harris ready to take the field. ‘Biden was the worst president ever in the history of the United States’, Trump’s first comment on CNN. Harris ”will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been”, he adds.

Social Offensive, Then the Commercials

So, the social offensive: ”Corrupt Joe Biden Was Not Fit to Run for President” and “he was never” fit to be president. Biden, Trump writes in Truth, ”got the office of president only with lies, fake news”. And ”everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was not fit to be president”.

“Does anyone really believe that Crook Joe had covid? No, he wanted to escape from June 27, the night of the televised debate where he was totally destroyed. That was the moment Joe Biden was finished. That was the moment Joe revealed himself for what he is, an incompetent who should never have been president. Joe Biden is unfit for office, he is destroying our country,” the former president urges in another post.

“In short, we are forced to spend time and money fighting corrupt Joe Biden, who polls terribly after a terrible debate and drops out of the race. Now we have to start all over again,” he wrote, preparing for a face-off with another opponent. “Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for the fraud it suffered? Everyone around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not fit to run or be president,” the former president wrote, hoping that the next debate, in September, will not be on ABC but will be broadcast on Fox News. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign is preparing to air its first commercials centered on Harris. Meanwhile, the barrage of statements begins: Harris is Biden’s ‘accomplice’, as Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance also claims.

“Harris Biden’s Complicit”, the Total Attack

“Joe Biden has been the worst president of my lifetime, and Kamala Harris has been there with him every step of the way,” she writes on X, calling Harris “responsible” for the president’s failures and accusing her of “lying for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity, saddled the nation with a president who can’t do the job. President Trump and I are ready to save Americawhoever is at the top of the Democratic ticket,” Vance assures.

“For the past four years,” Vance continued, “Harris has co-signed Biden’s open borders and greenback policies, which have driven up the cost of housing and groceries. “She is responsible for all of these failures and has lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity, delivering to the nation a president who cannot do his job.”

From the second row, the blows come from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who for months was Trump’s main challenger in the Republican primaries. Harris has “covered for Biden” and the choice to nominate her as the Democratic candidate for the White House is equivalent to “arranging deck chairs on the Titanic” before it sinks. “Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive cover-up to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was unable to perform his duties,” he writes.