Joe Biden withdraws from the 2024 US elections and Vladimir Putin watches, apparently with relative interest. The institutional earthquake in the United States, with the president’s step back and withdrawal of his candidacy, is officially not a major issue for Moscow. The Kremlin will monitor the situation, but it considers the achievement of the Central Military District’s objectives, namely the war in Ukraine, as a priority. This is the formula used by the Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the Shot Telegram channel.

“There are still four months to go until the elections, and that is a long period during which many things can change. We need to pay attention and watch what happens next.. Our priority is to achieve the goals of the Central Military District, not the results of the elections in the United States,” Peskov said.

In recent weeks, Moscow has been watching the developments of the American election campaign, stigmatizing Biden’s positions towards Putin, whom the US president called a “murderer” in the conference following the NATO summit in Washington. On the same day, Biden had made a sensational gaffe by introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir Putin”: “Biden is a pro-Russian candidate”, was the ironic comment from Moscow.