Michelle Obama is the only possible replacement for Joe Biden in the race for the White House who could beat Donald Trump. This is what emerges from a Reuters/Ipsos poll, which records how the former first lady – who has always denied wanting to enter politics – would have a wide advantage over the former president, 50% against 39%. The issue of an alternative candidate to Biden becomes more pressing hour after hour, with news relating to the president’s reflection on a possible step back.

Among the other Democrats taken into account by the survey, Vice President Kamala Harris stands out, who would be defeated by Trump by one point, 42% to 43%. While California Governor Gavin Newsom is given a 3-point deficit, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is given a 5-point deficit. Unlike other polls, this poll does not record a Biden retreat after the debate and describes the duel between Biden and Trump as a neck-and-neck race, with both candidates at 40%.

The Role of Barack Obama

The news of the last few hours has also partially turned the spotlight on Barack Obama as Biden’s personal advisor. After the disastrous televised debate last Thursday, there was reportedly a phone call, according to informed sources, who however did not specify to what extent Obama directly addressed the difficulties and fragilities shown by the president or expressed concerns about his chances of victory.

Concerns that the former president instead expressed, in a confidential manner, to his allies, to whom he said that Biden’s already difficult path to re-election has now become even more arduous after the debate.

A much more alarming assessment of the situation than the one presented in the post published on the spur of the moment by the former president in which he stated that “bad debate nights happen, trust me”, referring to the flop of his first debate in 2012, while reiterating his confidence in the abilities of his former vice president.

“President Biden is grateful to President Obama for his unwavering support from the beginning of the campaign as a powerful communicator with voters and a trusted advisor to the president,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement.

In fact, for months now Obama has been privately expressing concerns, both with friends and with the president, about the difficulty of the campaign. for re-election and the risk of a Donald Trump victory. Even before the debate, he had reiterated, always to his close circle of allies, his fears about the race for the White House to some of his trusted friends.

However, unlike many Democrats who went into panic mode, calling on Biden to withdraw, Obama would not jump to conclusions, continuing to consider himself obligated, in light of their eight years together in the White House, to help and support Biden.