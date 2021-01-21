The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed a decree ordering the paralysis of the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, which was one of the banners of Donald Trump’s policy against illegal immigration. The previous tenant of the White House defended during his election campaign in 2016 that a great barrier would stop the entry of immigrants The “impassable, great and beautiful wall” was one of the great promises of his candidacy.

Already as president, the Supreme Court authorized Trump to allocate 2.5 billion dollars to raise the gigantic fence, the Republican politician even claimed that the wall had prevented an increase in coronavirus infections, and predicted that earlier this year he would have a length of 800 kilometers. Some sources specify that until last September just over 500 kilometers had been built, but that most of these works corresponded to repairs to existing barriers.

Biden’s decision has been welcomed by his southern neighbor. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, said that his country “welcomes the end of the construction of the wall, the immigration initiative in favor of DACA and a path towards dual citizenship.”

And it is that the package of measures promoted by Biden in the matter of immigration also includes the suspension of the extension of the immigration law signed by Trump. Although it will not reverse any law promoted during the Trump Administration, it will strengthen what is known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), with which people who arrived in the United States in an irregular situation when were children can later opt for their regularization.