Joe Biden addressed Americans this Thursday night, one year after the declaration of the pandemic, and sent a message of optimism about a return to normalcy, the most determined so far. The president called on states to qualify all eligible adults for vaccination no later than May 1, a sign that he is confident in the sufficiency of the doses by then, and affirmed that the country could regain a situation of relative normality. July 4, Independence Day, a very timely symbolic date in the face of a virus that has confined half the world.

“If we do our part, if we do this together, by the 4th of July it is very likely that you and your families and friends can get together in the garden of your houses for a barbecue, celebrate Independence Day in a very special way. and begin to mark our independence from this virus ”, stressed the democrat in his first speech to the nation, an emotional speech that began by recalling the collective suffering and the almost 530,000 lives lost in the country.

Governing has a lot to do with managing expectations. If Donald Trump used triumphalism as a seduction mechanism, with all the risks that this entails, Biden has worked in the opposite strategy since he arrived at the White House, that is, in lowering hopes and emphasizing risks, which facilitates the overcoming of objectives. Tonight he began to claim the successes. He had signed, a few hours before, his first major legislative victory, a stimulus plan of 1.9 million dollars with important measures against poverty.

In his speech, Biden put his chest out due to the vaccination rate achieved. He had promised to reach 100 million injections in his first 100 days in the White House and tonight he announced that he would reach the goal by reaching 60 days, that is, within 10. For the next phase, starting on May 1, the The government will set up a website and a telephone number to help citizens know where they have the nearest vaccine. The goal, he said, is to maintain a vaccination rate of two million a day. “No other country in the world has done something like this,” he emphasized, in a tone of confidence that would slip in other moments of the intervention, some directed at the purest national pride, as when he said: “Betting against America is always a bad idea, America has returned ”or“ finding the light in the dark is something very American ”.

The Democrat cited the recent agreement with Johnson & Johnson to purchase 100 million more doses and gave as an example the collaboration between this pharmaceutical company and its rival Merck to increase production for the good of Americans. Along these lines, he called for “national unity” and reminded citizens that, to achieve that goal that the old normality has become, especially the opening of schools, they will need to wear masks and keep their distance. “I need you, I need every American to do their part,” he insisted, in a country where something like the use of masks has become a political and cultural battle.

“The only way to recover our lives and our economy is to defeat the virus,” he stressed. Biden made a defense of the role of the Government in a crisis of this proportions. “Put faith in the government to do its most important job, which is to protect the American people,” he said. The president also referred to the division and, in particular, cited the violence and racist rejection that many Asian Americans have suffered in the United States as a result of this pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

Just a year ago, at this same time, it was Donald Trump who was addressing the Americans to announce the suspension of trips with Europe and to speak to them, after a week denying the seriousness of the crisis, in a severe tone about that “horrible infection” , insisting even so, that the risk was “very low.” That had been an unfortunate day, in which a trickle of news from the morning had begun to open the eyes of the population about the storm that was approaching: the WHO declared the pandemic, politicians canceled events and the NBA, in case it was missing some red flag, suspended the league.

Biden had just taken a giant step in the primaries to become a presidential candidate, but the script had taken a turn and left him sheltered for months in his home in Delaware, without really knowing how he was going to develop the rest of the campaign. He defeated Trump and came to the president under adverse circumstances. History has placed him before a challenge of colossal dimensions, but also before the colossal opportunity to be the president who announces the end of this pandemic. “A year ago nobody could imagine what we were going to go through, but now we are going to get over it,” he said tonight.

