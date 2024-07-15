Biden assigns security detail to presidential candidate Kennedy Jr.

US President Joe Biden has ordered security for Robert Kennedy Jr., reports Reuters.

This decision was made because the politician is participating in the election race as an independent candidate.

Earlier, Donald Trump called on the US Secret Service to immediately take Kennedy Jr. under protection. “Given the history of the Kennedy family, this is obviously the right decision!” he said.

An assassination attempt was made on Trump on July 13 during a meeting of the politician with his supporters. He was shot when Trump was talking about his rival Biden. During the speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then lay down on the floor, and Secret Service agents covered him. The politician was then urgently evacuated.