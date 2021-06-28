This Sunday, June 27, the United States Armed Forces bombed two weapons storage centers in Syria and one in Iraq, which were backed by Iranian militias. This, in response to the Persian country’s attack on US personnel and facilities in Iraq.

The news was told by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, but did not give details of the attack. It is not known if there are fatalities or injuries. US President Joe Biden added that he will comment on the matter next Monday.

However, a defense official said in an interview with Reuters that F-15 and F-16 jets were used to fuel the attacks. In addition, he assured that the pilots who participated in the mission are safe and sound.

At President Biden’s direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. Our full statement here. https://t.co/6tRkh6zsLU – John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) June 28, 2021



John Kirby justified the actions of the troops by saying that “the United States acted in accordance with its right to self-defense. The attacks were necessary to address the threat and were limited in scope. “

US Says Response to Iranian Strike in Iraq

Biden chose those places as targets of the attack because from them, the Iranian militias carry out continuous attacks with drones against American facilities and soldiers in Iraq, according to the forces of the North American country. According to Kirby, “the president has ordered military action to end and prevent such attacks.”

The issue is that the American government considers that Iran will never accept the presence of the US military in these territories. US troops are in a withdrawal process that, according to the Biden government, should end by September 11 this year.

These new clashes occur amid tensions between the United States and Iran. Both countries star in a series of disagreements regarding the 2015 nuclear agreement, amid the sanctions that the United States restored to the Persian country since 2018 and the increase in Iranian production of enriched uranium, a fundamental element for producing nuclear weapons.

Furthermore, this is the second time that President Joe Biden has ordered such an attack.

The first attack Joe Biden ordered

The first bombing under Joe Biden was on February 25 of this year. It did so through an air strike against Iranian militia infrastructures in eastern Syria and these bombings left 22 dead.

The United States says it was a retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq by Iran, where a US civilian was killed and a military man was wounded. Biden had warned that “you cannot act with impunity” when he was interviewed by an AP journalist.

With EFE and Reuters